NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Monday that member nations should present clear plans to reach the 5% defense spending goal at the upcoming Ankara summit.

Rutte said that European NATO allies and Canada have already increased their ​overall defense spending to around 4% of their gross ⁠domestic product.

"Last year, European Allies and ​Canada spent nearly ​20% more on ⁠core defense than they had the year before. Looking at 2025 and 2026 combined, that's $258 billion dollars in extra investment," Rutte told reporters on the eve of a summit of NATO leaders in Ankara.

"And the trend continues."

At their summit last ⁠year, ⁠NATO countries agreed to increase overall defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, with 3.5% for core defense investments and a further 1.5% of GDP on security-related items.

"Here in Ankara, I expect nations to ⁠present clear, concrete and credible plans to reach that 5% goal. And the evidence ​we see so far is impressive," Rutte said.

"Just ​one year into a 10-year project, we see that ⁠European Allies ‌and Canada are already investing ⁠around 4% of their ‌GDP in defense and security."

Rutte also said ​NATO countries will ⁠announce "tens of billions of dollars ⁠in new contracts" at a ⁠forum with ​the defense industry Tuesday.