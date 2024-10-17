The Dutch government is exploring a plan to send rejected African asylum-seekers to Uganda, the African country’s trade and development minister has said.

Reinette Klever proposed the idea during a visit to the East African country, but it remains unclear whether such a plan would be legal or feasible, or whether Uganda would be amenable to it.

"We are open to any discussions," Ugandan Foreign Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo shared during an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS on Wednesday.

This proposal follows a broader European trend to create "return hubs" outside the European Union to house rejected asylum-seekers before deporting them to their home countries.