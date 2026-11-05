Waves of protesters marched through French cities and public workers went on strike Thursday, renewing pressure on President Emmanuel Macron after weeks of unrest that rattled his government five months before a presidential election.

The mobilization, called by trade unions including the left-wing CGT and backed by student groups, comes after demonstrations over living costs, public services and education triggered the worst civil unrest France has seen in years.

"We need to turn up in big numbers on the streets today," CGT head Sophie Binet told LCI TV, saying protests were planned in 260 towns and cities across France.

French high school students and other demonstrators faced off against riot police in Paris as they blocked a street with rubbish bins Thursday morning.

Demonstrations began in the southern cities of Marseille and Lyon and in Nantes in the west in mid-morning. The main protest in Paris was scheduled to start from Place de la Republique at 2 p.m. (1 p.m. GMT).

People take part in a demonstration as part of a nationwide day of strikes and protests over wages, the cost of living and public services called by French labor unions, in Nantes, France, Nov. 5, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

"High school students, pensioners, students, workers, all together. Unity wins," read one banner prepared for the protest in Lyon.

Some of those gathering in Lyon carried face masks or safety glasses as a precaution against police tear gas.

Authorities have sought to lower tensions after riots and looting on Oct. 17 caught security forces off guard, leaving damaged shops and public buildings across the country and fueling criticism of Macron's handling of the crisis.

French authorities will deploy around 70,000 police nationwide. The domestic intelligence service expects between 500,000 and 700,000 people to join demonstrations outside Paris.

The strike had already contributed to a reduction in France's nuclear output early Thursday. However, officials reported no major problems on the transport network.

Students air grievances

The Education Ministry said it expected 17.5% of public primary school teachers to strike.

Students say conditions in schools and growing uncertainty over their future remain major concerns.

"We're trying to keep mobilizing as much as possible. Some people aren't doing so because they're afraid. A lot of people are afraid of police violence," said Irma de Banville, a 19-year-old student in Paris.

The French government has defended police tactics while saying it would investigate any abuses.

Macron convened a defense and security meeting on Wednesday ahead of the protests, underlining how a movement that began with student anger over deteriorating school conditions and concerns about opportunities for young people has evolved into a broader challenge to his government.

"The goal in the coming weeks is to get the river that overflowed back into its bed and to launch the presidential election in the calmest possible conditions," an official close to Macron said, pointing to protesters blockading fewer high schools this week compared with earlier in the crisis.

Nationwide protests last Saturday were generally peaceful, with some clashes on the fringes. Even so, the political atmosphere remains tense, with candidates maneuvering ahead of the election and opposition parties seeking to capitalize on public frustration over living standards and government policy.