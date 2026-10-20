French cities remained calm overnight under curfews following weekend riots, as protest groups announced a new round of demonstrations for next Saturday.

Reeling from a weekend of extraordinary violence, the government is scrambling to reassure the public it has addressed security shortcomings that left city centers in Paris, Marseille and Lyon largely unprotected from rioters and looters.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in an X post that targeted curfews "have contributed to the overnight calm," adding the measure could be extended "where the situation requires it."

High school student strikes and demonstrations against falling standards and deteriorating facilities have spiraled into a national outpouring of anger over rising prices and unmet health, housing and welfare needs.

The unrest has also stoked a febrile political atmosphere, with far-right and far-left candidates leading the field for a presidential election in April and May of next year.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin told CNews television that 123 people held over the weekend were detained awaiting trial. In a separate TV appearance Monday evening, he said about 2,500 remained in custody for questioning.

The overnight calm gives the government a breather after weeks of protests that have exhausted police and public authorities. But new challenges await Saturday.

France's main student union UNEF said in a social media post, "We carry on," pledging to keep up pressure on President Emmanuel Macron and his government to fix what students say is a broken and underfunded education system.

Separately, groups identifying themselves as "gilets jaunes" (yellow vests) called for scattered protests against rising fuel costs.

The Yellow Vest movement, which has largely subsided in recent years, began in 2018 during Macron's first term in office over plans to raise gasoline taxes. Weekly traffic blockades and periods of street violence continued for months.

Lecornu vowed Monday that the government would learn lessons from last weekend's protests and ensuing chaos.

"There were things that went well, and things that were screwed up," he said. "My determination to restore order is absolute."

France's main labor unions, including the CGT – often the driving force behind large organized demonstrations – did not join the calls for protests Saturday.