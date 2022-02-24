The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said Thursday that the country is moving its embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv.
"Russia has the full and whole responsibility for throwing Europe into this very dark situation," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a statement on Thursday.
Separately, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry announced was moving its embassy in Ukraine to the western city of Lviv from the capital, Kyiv.
Sweden has also moved its remaining embassy staff to Lviv from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Twitter on Thursday.
"All diplomatic staff relocated to Lviv last night," she said. "Embassy continues to operate from there."
