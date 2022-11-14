Contradictory reports on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov being hospitalized with a heart condition following his arrival in Bali for the G-20 summit caused confusion Monday.

News of Lavrov's hospitalization was reported by the Associated Press (AP), citing several local sources.

Lavrov, however, denied the report saying he was at the hotel and preparing for the summit, according to the Russian state-owned TASS news agency.

The 72-year-old scolded Western journalists for what he cast as false reporting.

"This, of course, is the height of fakery," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Zakharova posted a video of Lavrov, President Vladimir Putin's foreign minister since 2004, sitting outdoors on a patio, dressed in shorts and a T-shirt and reading documents.

Asked about the report, Lavrov said Western journalists had been writing falsely for a decade that Putin was ill.

"This is a kind of game that is not new in politics," Lavrov, said with an ironic smile. "Western journalists need to be more truthful – they need to write the truth."

Reuters, in the meantime, quoted the governor of Bali saying Lavrov was in good health and had been in hospital for a check-up.

He was taken to hospital for a "check-up" at the Sanglah hospital and he "immediately returned," said Bali Gov. I Wayan Koster.