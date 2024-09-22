Social media users were outraged Sunday over the detention of a 10-year-old boy by German police during a pro-Palestine protest.

Footage on X showed several German police officers in Berlin chasing the boy as bystanders tried to shield him. The police eventually surround the boy and escort him to the police car.

Social media users on X harshly condemned the incident.

"Berlin police detained a 10-year-old boy for carrying a Palestinian flag. Disturbing, shameful, 2024 Germany," said one user.

"Brave Berlin police arrested the most dangerous child in the city. He wanted to use his flag to overthrow the federal government and declare a Palestinian state,” another user wrote in a sarcastic post.

"Berlin police chased a ten-year-old boy. There are no words to say," one more X user said.

German police have taken a heavy-handed approach against pro-Palestinian protesters since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza last October.