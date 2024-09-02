The new U.K. government had pledged to recognize an independent Palestinian state, the country's envoy in London Husam Zomlot has said.

In an interview with Euronews Turkish on Friday, Zomlot revealed ongoing discussions with the British Foreign Office and reiterated the urgency of this recognition.

He criticized the government for delaying the recognition and said: "They are saying it’s a matter of timing. We are telling them the time is now. Otherwise, they are not serious about the two-state solution and recognition promises."

Zomlot, however, expressed satisfaction with the new U.K. government's position compared to the previous Conservative administration.

He particularly welcomed the decision to retract the former government's interference with the International Criminal Court (ICC), which had previously shielded Israel from accountability.

He noted that Spain, Norway, Ireland, Slovenia and Armenia have recently recognized Palestine as a state and urged the U.K. to do the same without conditions.

Zomlot criticized the U.K. for missing several opportunities to recognize Palestine, citing key moments such as 1988, 1999, 2012 and the centenary of the Balfour Declaration.

Regarding the future of Gaza, Zomlot stressed that a unified Palestinian government of non-political professionals and technocrats is the only viable solution to address the needs of the people in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem.

He rejected alternatives and emphasized the necessity of such a government for effective management.

Cease-fire role

Zomlot also discussed the U.K.’s potential role in the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. He called for the U.K. to play a significant role in restraining Israeli actions and facilitating a cease-fire.

He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for obstructing cease-fire agreements proposed by the United States and the U.N. Security Council.

He acknowledged the challenges in cease-fire negotiations due to Netanyahu’s changing positions and stressed the need for international pressure and legal frameworks to achieve a lasting resolution.

Furthermore, Zomlot highlighted the European Union’s critical role in ending the Gaza conflict, urging that EU policies align with International Court of Justice rulings and advocating for a coordinated response.

He welcomed discussions on sanctions but insisted they should address broader illegal activities beyond individual extremists.