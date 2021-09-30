Paris airport departures were briefly suspended Thursday over a technical fault, the French Civil Aviation Authority said.

All flights were grounded for "less than 30 minutes" at the Orly and Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airports in the morning prior to a "progressive resumption" before midday, the authority said.

The authority blamed the delay on a fault in the system managing flight plans that emerged in the flight control center at Athis Mons adjacent to Orly airport south of Paris.

The problem did not affect arrivals, a spokesman for the authority told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Take-offs were affected at "all Paris airports" while the problem was fixed, the spokesman said.

The map of the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation, Eurocontrol, showed delays exceeding 45 minutes across swathes of central northern France following the glitch.