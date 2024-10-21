U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin unveiled a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, including munitions, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons, during a solidarity visit to Kyiv on Monday.

"I'm pleased to announce today a commitment of a $400 million presidential drawdown package to provide your forces with additional munitions, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons," Austin said, speaking at a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Austin arrived in Kyiv early Monday in a show of support for Ukraine at a critical moment in its war with Russia and just weeks before the U.S. election.

His visit comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges Western allies to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons and presses for an immediate invitation to join NATO.

But Ukraine fears the prospect of reduced U.S. military support should Donald Trump be elected to the White House next month.

"I'm back in Ukraine for the fourth time as secretary of defense," Austin wrote on X, posting a picture of himself at Kyiv railway station.

He said his previously unannounced visit demonstrated that "the United States, alongside the international community, continues to stand by Ukraine."

The U.S. Defense Department said Austin would meet Ukrainian leaders and "underscore the U.S. commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression on the battlefield."

Austin will also deliver a speech, it said.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday along with the leaders of Germany, France and Britain pledged to maintain support for Ukraine and condemned "Russia's continued war of aggression."

A high-ranking Ukrainian presidency official said Austin's visit would likely focus on a so-called "victory plan" unveiled by Zelenskyy to allies last week.

"We expect that there will be more determination and understanding that we need to strengthen (military support for Ukraine), especially in the context of North Korea," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

About 1,500 North Korean soldiers are in Russia acclimatizing and will likely to head to the front lines, Seoul's spy agency has said, with more troops set to depart soon.

Russia staged more aerial bombardments on Ukraine. The governor of Zaporizhzhia region said at least one person had been killed and 14 more were wounded in a strike that damaged a kindergarten.

"The body of a dead man has been recovered from the rubble in Zaporizhzhia," Gov. Ivan Fedorov said on social media, adding that 30 buildings were damaged.

The Kremlin claimed to have annexed the southern frontline region in 2022 alongside three others despite not having full military control over the territory.