Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Friday that this week’s drone incursions into his country’s airspace were deliberate acts by Russia, rejecting U.S. President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the incident may have been accidental.

“We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake. But it wasn’t. And we know it,” Tusk wrote on X.

Polish forces, backed by NATO aircraft, shot down multiple drones early Wednesday after they entered Polish airspace — the first known instance of a NATO member firing shots during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Earlier Friday, Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk also pushed back on Trump’s remarks.

“I think this is a message that should reach President Trump today: There’s no question of a mistake — this was a deliberate Russian attack,” he told local broadcaster Polsat News.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who visited Kyiv on Friday, also responded to Trump’s comments.

“On the night that 19 Russian drones crossed into Poland, 400 drones plus 40 missiles crossed into Ukraine. These were not mistakes,” Sikorski said in a video posted on X.

At Poland’s request, the U.N. Security Council was scheduled to meet in New York on Friday. The meeting was set to begin at 3 p.m. local time, the Polish Foreign Ministry said.