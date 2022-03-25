The airplane carrying Polish President Andrzej Duda on his way to meet U.S. President Joe Biden in eastern Poland has made an emergency landing after returning to Warsaw on Friday.
The statement was made by Duda's advisor Jakub Kumoch cited by state-run news agency PAP.
The head of Duda's office, Pawel Szrot, told Reuters that the Polish president did not face any danger.
