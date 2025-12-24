Ukraine will hold a presidential election as soon as possible after reaching a deal to end the Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, as he revealed the latest U.S.-Ukraine draft plan.

Zelenskyy told reporters, including AFP, that a point in the latest document, which has been sent to Moscow, states: "Ukraine must hold elections as soon as possible after the agreement is signed."

US and Ukrainian negotiating teams, however, failed to agree on long-term territorial issues during talks, calling for them to be discussed at the leaders' level.

"We have not reached a consensus with the American side regarding the territory of the Donetsk region and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," he said, adding "we are ready for a meeting with the United States at the leaders' level to address sensitive issues. Matters such as territorial questions must be discussed at the leaders' level."

He did not specify whether that would include Russian President Vladimir Putin, though Zelenskyy has long called for a meeting with the Kremlin chief.