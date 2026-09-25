Pope Leo XIV opened his four-day visit to France on Friday with a broad appeal for peace, human dignity and responsible technological progress, urging world leaders not to accept war as inevitable while warning that artificial intelligence and other advances could erode humanity if left without ethical safeguards.

Speaking at the Elysee Palace after arriving in Paris, the U.S.-born pope addressed a range of issues, including the wars in the Middle East, nuclear weapons, assisted dying, artificial intelligence and the role of journalism.

His visit, the first official papal trip to France in 18 years, comes as the Catholic Church seeks to reinforce its voice in an increasingly secular country.

Diplomacy over war

Leo called on political leaders not to become indifferent to suffering in the Middle East, where conflict involving Iran and Lebanon has caused widespread humanitarian concern.

"We cannot remain indifferent to such suffering that wounds human dignity and cries out to God for justice," Leo said.

He urged governments to reject the idea that war is unavoidable and instead pursue diplomatic solutions.

"I therefore urge you never to resign yourselves to the prospect of war by considering it inevitable, but to tirelessly promote dialogue and diplomacy," he said.

The pope also criticized the logic of nuclear deterrence, saying it risked fueling a new arms race.

"Peace is not a balance of power; rather, it is built day by day through dialogue and justice," Leo said.

His comments were delivered during his opening meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and other political and diplomatic figures.

The trip will take Leo to Paris, Lourdes and Metz through Monday, with discussions expected to focus on peace, Europe, faith and human dignity.

'Paradise of machines'

Artificial intelligence was another major theme of Leo's opening address.

The pope warned that rapid technological development could threaten humanity if scientific progress is separated from ethical responsibility.

"If we are to avoid losing our humanity amid a 'paradise of machines' invading and conditioning our daily lives, there is an urgent need for education in ethical discernment and the capacity to acknowledge the moral good," he said.

Leo has made AI one of the central themes of his pontificate. In his May encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas, he warned that artificial systems should not be entrusted with lethal or irreversible decisions and argued that technology must remain subject to human moral judgment.

The pope was also scheduled to visit UNESCO headquarters in Paris, where AI and new technologies were expected to feature prominently in his address.

Speaking to reporters aboard his flight to France, Leo said he was encouraged by discussions between the Vatican and technology companies over the responsible development of AI.

He said the goal should be to ensure that AI remains a tool serving people rather than technology that ultimately displaces or harms humanity.

Opposition to assisted dying

Leo also used his first meeting with Macron to reaffirm the Catholic Church's opposition to assisted dying, without directly naming France's newly enacted law.

He said the protection of life was the foundation of all other human rights and expressed concern about technological and scientific developments that could turn human life into a commercial enterprise.

"I am concerned at times by those trends in society that risk turning science and technology into profit-driven ventures promoting genetic manipulation, surrogacy, the trade in human organs or the possibility of arranging one's own death," he said.

France recently legalized assisted dying after years of political debate, putting the government at odds with the Catholic Church's position on the protection of life. France also constitutionally protected abortion in 2024.

Leo's comments underscored one of the central tensions of his visit.

The pope is seeking to speak to a country with deep Christian roots but where Catholic influence over public policy and social issues has declined under France's strong tradition of secularism.

Importance of journalism

The pope also weighed in on press freedom during his flight to Paris after being asked about restrictions placed on media organizations covering U.S. President Donald Trump.

Leo said he welcomed journalists and stressed the importance of broad media coverage.

"I am very happy that here, you are all welcome," he said, adding that good coverage was important and that it should be available "all the way around, for everyone."

The remarks came after Trump's administration barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, prompting legal challenges and criticism from press-freedom advocates. A judge later ordered the organizations to be temporarily readmitted.

Leo's comments come amid an occasionally tense relationship with Trump. The pope, who was born in the United States, has previously criticized aspects of the president's conduct, while Trump has publicly attacked Leo over his positions on the war involving Iran.

A high-profile return

Leo arrived at Paris-Orly Airport on Friday and was greeted by Macron as church bells rang across parts of France.

The pope's itinerary includes a visit to UNESCO, prayers at the newly restored Notre-Dame Cathedral and a major youth gathering in Paris. He will then travel to Lourdes before concluding the visit in Metz, where his message is expected to focus on Europe, peace and unity.

The Vatican expects large crowds during the visit, with French authorities preparing an extensive security operation in Paris. The trip is the first official papal visit to France since Pope Benedict XVI traveled there in 2008.