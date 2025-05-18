Pope Leo XIV called for global unity and condemned the dangers of unchecked capitalism and power during his inaugural Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, addressing tens of thousands of worshippers and dignitaries.

“In our time, we still witness too much discord, too many wounds inflicted by hatred, violence, prejudice, fear of others, and an economic system that exploits the earth’s resources and sidelines the poor,” the new pope said from the Vatican.

Leo, 69, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of Chicago, said he hoped the Catholic Church would serve as a force for healing and reconciliation.

The Mass marked the official start of his papacy, following his May 8 election as the 267th pope. Since then, he has consistently urged world leaders to end global conflicts and recently offered the Vatican as a venue for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

The newly minted pontiff is considered a moderate bridge-builder who can mediate between different camps within the Church. It is widely believed that this was one of the reasons he was chosen so surprisingly quickly by the conclave of cardinals.

In his inaugural message, Pope Leo said he would work on unifying the Church – and that this cohesion could serve as an example for others.

“Dear brothers and sisters, I would like this to be our first great desire: a united Church, a sign of unity and communion that becomes the leaven of a reconciled world,” he said in his homily, speaking in Italian.

“I was chosen without any merit, and I come to you with fear and trembling, as a brother who wishes to make himself a servant of your faith and your joy, and to walk with you on the path of God’s love, who wants us all to be one family,” continued Leo, who is the first pope from the United States but also holds Peruvian citizenship.

During the service, the pope received two items representing papal authority: the gold signet Fisherman’s Ring, which features an engraving of the Apostle Peter fishing–symbolizing Jesus’ words that he would make Peter a “fisher of men”–as well as a lamb’s wool pallium, symbolizing the pope’s role as shepherd.

Speaking the Regina Caeli prayer, Leo called on the world not to forget the many conflicts raging across the globe, singling out Gaza, Myanmar and Ukraine.

Praying for people in the regions, the new head of the Roman Catholic Church said in St. Peter’s Square before some 200,000 people: “Amid the joy of faith and communion, we must not forget those brothers and sisters who are suffering from war.”

“In Gaza, children, families and elderly people who have survived are starving. In Myanmar, new hostilities have cost innocent lives. And tormented Ukraine is eagerly awaiting negotiations on a just and lasting peace,” Leo said.

Leo arrived at his inauguration in the popemobile, waving and smiling to onlookers rushing to catch a glimpse of the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church, following the death of his predecessor, Pope Francis, on April 21. Numerous U.S. flags, as well as Peruvian flags, could be seen in the crowd.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte were in attendance.

Leo met with Zelensky in the afternoon following the Mass. Posting on X after the meeting, the Ukrainian president thanked the pope for his support and called him “a symbol of hope for peace.”

“We appreciate the support for Ukraine and the clear voice in defense of a just and lasting peace,” he added.

Despite reports that the pontiff was expected to meet with the U.S. vice president, a converted Catholic, it remained unclear whether the meeting would happen before Vance’s return to the United States.