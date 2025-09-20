Portugal will formally recognize a Palestinian state on Sunday, its Foreign Ministry announced Friday, joining a growing international push for recognition as Israel faces mounting global criticism over its war in Gaza.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that Portugal will recognize the State of Palestine... the official declaration of recognition will be made on Sunday, September 21,” the ministry said in a statement on its website. It added that the declaration will take place ahead of next week’s high-level U.N. General Assembly session, where about 10 other countries are also expected to follow suit.

Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel signaled earlier this week, during a visit to the United Kingdom, that Lisbon was weighing recognition. While neighboring Spain recognized Palestine in May 2024 alongside Ireland and Norway, urging other EU states to do the same, Portugal had opted for a more cautious approach, seeking a common position within the European Union.

So far, only a handful of the 27 EU members recognize Palestinian statehood, mostly former Communist countries along with Sweden and Greek Cyprus. The U.N. General Assembly already granted Palestine “non-member state” observer status in 2012, effectively a de facto recognition.

Earlier on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country would officially recognize Palestinian statehood on Monday.

The move comes as Israel faces growing international condemnation over its genocidal war in Gaza, which has left tens of thousands dead, worsened famine conditions and devastated civilian life.