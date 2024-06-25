Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attacks that struck Russia’s Dagestan region over the weekend.

He also conveyed his condolences in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"In the phone call, President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye is against all forms of terrorism and strongly condemns the attacks," said the Communications Directorate on X.

"He expressed condolences to the Russian people for those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery for the injured," it added.

Erdoğan stated that Ankara will continue to strive for the cessation of all conflicts in the region.

The death toll in terrorist attacks in Russia's Dagestan region rose to 21, including 16 police officers and five civilians, after another policeman died in the hospital Monday night, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The assailants attacked Orthodox churches, synagogues and a traffic police post on Sunday in the cities of Derbent and Makhachkala in Dagestan.

A Russian Guard Corps serviceman, Ramazan Atziev, a first responder at the Holy Dormition Cathedral in the city of Makhachkala, was also killed in the assault.