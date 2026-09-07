Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, remain private citizens and non-working royals despite their recent return to the U.K., King Charles III reiterated on Monday, according to media reports citing a letter.

The king authorized a letter to the government departments and the military following requests for guidance after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned last month.

The letter from royal aide Lord Benyon, whose office is responsible for organizing the King’s ceremonial and public-facing events, made it clear that the duke and duchess do not use their Royal Highness styles and any operational security issues involving them should be directed to the relevant police authorities.

The Sussexes stepped down as working royals in 2020 for personal and financial reasons, but returned to the U.K. from California on Aug. 26 with rumors rife as to the reason.

In the run up to their return, the king was said to be glad to be able to spend more time with the family, but remained adamant they would not be working royals and there was no half-in, half-out option.

The letter states: "Following the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relocate to the U.K., we have received a number of requests for guidance. To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that the following information be shared:

"It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family."

"This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected.”

Harry is expected to carry out his annual series of engagements around the WellChild awards, normally held in mid-September, and it has been reported that Meghan is aiming to rekindle her work with her U.K.-based charities.

The couple’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are expected to be starting school in the U.K. near to the family’s reported countryside retreat.

Lord Benyon’s letter was also sent to Lord Lieutenants, the King’s official representatives in counties across the country.

The letter went on to say: "It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

"Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used."

"The charitable work of the duke and duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity."

"In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests."

Moreover it said that "any specific questions from official and State organisations about the courtesies which should be extended to the Duke and Duchess, and particularly where recourse to public funds may be required, should be directed to Buckingham Palace."

"Any operational security issues should continue to be directed to the relevant police authorities."