Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday offered a cautious endorsement of a U.S. proposal to end Moscow’s nearly four-year war in Ukraine, saying it “could serve as the basis for a final peace deal.”

Putin called the plan "a new version” and "a modernized plan” and said Moscow has received it. "I believe that it, too, could form the basis for a final peace settlement," Putin said.

"But this text has not been discussed with us in any substantive way, and I can guess why,” Putin added. "The U.S. administration has so far been unable to secure the consent of the Ukrainian side. Ukraine is against it. Apparently, Ukraine and its European allies are still under illusions and the dream of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield.”

Earlier Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address that his country is at a pivotal point in its four-year fight to defeat Russia's invasion, with Ukrainians potentially facing a choice between standing up for their sovereign rights or losing American support as leaders negotiate a U.S. peace proposal.

The U.S. plan contains many of Putin's longstanding demands while offering limited security guarantees to Ukraine. It foresees Ukraine handing over territory to Russia, something Zelenskyy has repeatedly ruled out, reduces the size of its army and blocks its coveted path to NATO membership.

Zelenskyy pledged to hold constructive discussions with Washington at what he called "truly one of the most difficult moments in our history." Zelenskyy said he spoke for almost an hour Friday with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll about the peace proposal.