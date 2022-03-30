The United States said Wednesday it believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his military leadership regarding Ukraine.

The assessment comes after a report that cited U.S. intelligence officials' determination that Putin is being misled by advisers about Russian forces' performance in Ukraine.

"We would concur with the conclusion that Mr. Putin has not been fully informed by his Ministry of Defense at every turn over the last month," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said at a news conference.

"It's his military. It's his war. He chose. And so the fact that he may not have all the context, that he may not fully understand the degree to which his forces are failing in Ukraine. That's a little discomforting," he added.

The White House also said it has information that "Putin felt misled by the Russian military," which it said resulted in persistent tension between Putin and his military leadership.

"We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisors about how badly the Russian military is performing, and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions because his senior advisors are too afraid to tell him the truth," Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield said at a news conference.

"So it is increasingly clear that Putin's war has been a strategic blunder that has left Russia weaker over the long term, and increasingly isolated on the world stage," she added.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, has drawn international outrage, with the EU, U.S., and United Kingdom, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,189 civilians have been killed and 1,901 injured in Ukraine, with the true figure likely to be much higher, according to the U.N.

More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the U.N.'s refugee agency.