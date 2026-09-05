Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a 72-hour halt to strikes on Kyiv, the Kremlin said Saturday, as U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow seeking to revive stalled efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Putin has ordered that no strikes be carried out against Kyiv for three days, starting at midnight today,” presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s Tass news agency.

Peskov said the decision was linked to preparations for Witkoff and Kushner’s planned visit to Kyiv on Sunday, which Ukrainian officials have confirmed.

He also said the U.S. envoys would meet with Putin during their trip but dismissed the prospect of new proposals to end the war, saying there was “no talk of new ideas” for resolving the conflict.

The visit comes as Russia and Ukraine intensify aerial attacks, more than four years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that Kyiv would suspend airstrikes during the envoys’ visit and called on Russia to do the same, raising hopes for at least a temporary reduction in hostilities as diplomatic efforts resume.

Washington’s push to end the fighting, now in its fifth year, has lost momentum as U.S. attention has been focused for the past six months on its war with Iran. The last known visit to Moscow by Witkoff and Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, was in January, when they met Putin at the Kremlin. They have never previously visited Kyiv.

The envoys were met at the airport in Moscow by Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, Tass reported. Dmitriev shared photos of himself meeting the U.S. delegation as they disembarked, alongside the caption, “Welcome to Moscow, Peacemakers.”

With peace efforts stalled, Russia has intensified its attacks on Kyiv and other cities, with relentless bombardments recently stretching into daylight hours as Ukraine faces shortages of air defense systems.

On Friday, a Russian drone hit one of the most important government buildings in Kyiv, the headquarters of Ukraine’s Security Service, known as the SBU, which is one of the agencies involved in carrying out deep-strike operations inside Russia.

Ukraine’s long-range strikes have hit Russian military facilities, oil refineries and e-commerce hubs, seeking to undermine the Kremlin’s war effort and economy while making ordinary citizens feel the consequences of the war.

The air war between Russia and Ukraine has intensified as troops have struggled to make progress along the 1,250-kilometer (775-mile) front line. Russia has recently been using fast-flying, jet-powered drones, while the recurring wail of air-raid sirens has become part of daily life in Kyiv.

In a social media post Saturday, Zelenskyy said Russia had carried out overnight strikes on Kyiv and Boryspil international airports and linked the attack to the planned U.S. visit.

“Clearly, these Russian strikes on the airports are a reaction to the discussions and preparations for the possibility of the U.S. side using an aircraft to travel to Ukraine,” he said.

“We have taken note of this Russian move, and next week we will adjust our operation accordingly regarding Russian airspace, which has become dangerous because of our drones and missiles in the sky. Of course, there are and will be no threats to diplomacy from our side.”

Russian attacks killed five people and wounded five more at an industrial facility in Ukraine’s southern Dnipropetrovsk region, local military administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said. He described those killed as employees at the site.

“A locksmith, an electrician, a plumber and a machinist. People of peaceful professions. They were simply working their shift. They were doing their job when enemy missiles cut off their lives,” he said.

A 62-year-old man was wounded and several homes and an apartment building were damaged in a separate attack on the region’s Nikopol district, Hanzha said.

In a statement Saturday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it had carried out strikes on two metallurgical plants in the region, describing them as “major suppliers of metal products for Ukraine’s military production.”

A further two people were wounded in an overnight Russian attack on Ukraine’s Kyiv region, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the regional military administration. In the Boryspil district, a fire sparked by a strike partially destroyed a nine-story residential building.

Russian forces also repeatedly struck a shopping center in the southern Mykolaiv region with drones overnight, damaging retail premises and sparking fires, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. A 72-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were hurt.

Emergency crews responding to the incident were repeatedly forced to withdraw to safety because of the threat of further strikes, returning whenever conditions allowed, the emergency service said.

Russia launched ballistic missiles from its Rostov and Voronezh regions and deployed 167 attack drones overnight, Ukraine’s air force said. The drones included Shahed-type aircraft, around half of them jet-powered, as well as Geran and decoy drones. Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 128 drones, according to the air force.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian attacks wounded three people, including a 14-year-old girl, in Russia’s border region of Belgorod, local officials said.

In a statement, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said its forces had shot down 53 Ukrainian drones overnight.