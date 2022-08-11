A roller coaster accident at a Legoland amusement park in southern Germany on Thursday left at least 34 injured, two of them severely.

The accident occurred after a roller coaster train braked and then another ran into it. Most of the injured suffered bruises and abrasions, among other injuries, police said.

Three helicopters were deployed to the scene, along with fire and rescue services.

According to a Legoland spokesperson, the accident happened on the park's Fire Dragon ride. The ride goes through a covered area of the park before traveling in the open air over a track with inclines and some curves. It travels at a speed of up to 8 meters (26 feet) per second, which corresponds to around 29 kph (18 mph).

All of the park's available rescue teams were called in to help, and it was not immediately clear why the crash happened.

The Legoland park in Günzburg, some 100 kilometers west of Munich, is one of 10 theme parks worldwide celebrating the colorful small bricks by Danish toy company Lego and the only one in Germany.

Besides numerous rides and activities aimed at younger kids, it also has three roller coasters.

The accident comes as schoolchildren in most German states are still enjoying their long summer holidays, including in Bavaria, where Günzburg is located.

This is the second such incident in Germany recently. Last week a woman died in another rollercoaster accident at an amusement park in Klotten.

The woman, 57, fell out of the rollercoaster car as it was moving and succumbed to her injuries. The cause of the accident has not yet been established.