The political turmoil in Romania deepens as mounting criticism targets the incumbent socialist government led by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, accusing them of flouting the nation's constitution.

The discontent among both citizens and observers has surged, particularly in the wake of recent government maneuvers, such as the alteration of election schedules within the electoral calendar.

One of the most contentious issues fueling the outcry is the proposed simultaneous merger of local and European elections. Critics argue that this move would not only disregard established electoral norms but also precipitate administrative chaos. Originally slated for September, the local elections have now been rescheduled for June, resulting in a parallel system of mayors and city councilors. This, opponents caution, could lead to ruling officials concurrently serving as elected representatives for nearly three months, further complicating the governance framework.

Opposition voices, including those of the right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, which polls suggest could emerge as the largest party in Romania, have decried the government's election maneuver as "a betrayal of public trust and an affront to democracy."

They assert, "Romania must remain a bastion of freedom and genuine democracy, not slide into dictatorship as envisaged by the socialist government."

"The government's actions herald a regression to the communist era, where elections were mere formalities, and the people's voice was stifled."

Furthermore, they contend, "The government's actions erode public confidence and imperil the democratic fabric of the nation."

According to opposition voices, the government's election gambit represents a violation of freedom as well.

"By resorting to tactics aimed at subverting the electoral process, the government blatantly undermines the core tenets of a free and equitable democratic system," they assert.