Romania's parliament confirmed independent Luca Niculescu as prime minister Tuesday, breaking nearly six months of political gridlock that had shaken investor confidence and raised concerns over the country's investment-grade credit rating.

Niculescu, 55, won a parliamentary vote of confidence after putting together ​a ⁠minority government of leftists and technocrats following his nomination by centrist President Nicusor Dan.

It was Dan's fourth attempt to install a government in the NATO and European Union member state since a pro-European broad coalition cabinet collapsed in early May.

Niculescu, who has served as a diplomat and deputy foreign minister and was formerly a journalist, secured 280 votes in parliament, easily passing the 233 required.

But he has a daunting task in trying to tackle Romania's economic problems, and political analysts said his government could be short-lived.

He must try to make further cuts to one of the EU's largest budget deficits while propping up a contracting ⁠economy, eliminating ⁠an additional turnover tax on companies and raising pensions that fiscal constraints kept frozen for two years.

"I am not asking for a blank check," Niculescu told lawmakers before the vote. "I am asking you to understand Romania needs a government with full powers after so many months of crisis."

If Niculescu's government cannot get a deficit-reducing budget plan for 2027 through parliament in December, it will risk a ratings downgrade after it already sits on the last rung of investment grade, all the major ratings agencies ⁠have said.

Romania has agreed with Brussels to bring its budget deficit below 3% of economic output - from over 9% in 2024 and an expected 6.2% this year - by 2030. On Monday, Moody's said the green light ​for Niculescu's cabinet would allow for the timely adoption of a 2027 budget that supports ​fiscal correction.

The leftist Social Democrats (PSD), which joined Niculescu's government after toppling their former four-party coalition in early May, said they would re-assess their support in six months.

Niculescu has ⁠also signed ‌political pacts ‌with two centre-right parties from the former coalition in which they agree ⁠not to file any no-confidence votes before March ‌2027.

The Eurasia Group think tank said a new government "would restore short-term stability and unblock policymaking."

"Ultimately, Niculescu's ability to ​balance competing demands and maintain parliamentary ⁠support will determine whether the government can sustain stability beyond April ⁠2027," it said.

Romania's next parliamentary election is due by late 2028. The country has never held ⁠an early election.

The ​opposition hard-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians, which has been critical of Brussels, defence procurement and aid for Ukraine, leads opinion polls with about 40% support.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Editing by Timothy Heritage)