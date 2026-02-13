German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday that the rules-based international order has eroded, outlining new proposals to confront mounting global instability and geopolitical fragmentation.

In a keynote speech at the Munich Security Conference, Merz said the world has entered a dangerous period of great power rivalries, with a growing number of wars and conflicts threatening global peace and security.

Referencing this year's conference motto, "Under Destruction," Merz cited Russia's war on Ukraine, China's growing assertiveness, challenges to U.S. leadership, and tensions in transatlantic relations as signs of a changing world order.

"The conference’s motto signifies that the international order, which is based on rights and rules, is on the verge of being destroyed. I fear we need to put it even more bluntly: this order-imperfect even at its best-no longer exists in its original form," he said.

"If there was a unipolar moment in history after the fall of the Berlin Wall, it is long gone. In any case, the leadership claim of the United States is being challenged, and may already have been lost,” the conservative leader said.

In response to growing unpredictability and threats, Merz said Germany will seek to strengthen the European Union and help build new global partnerships with key actors.

"Great power politics in Europe is not an option for Germany," Merz said, adding that Germany is ready to assume a leadership role in Europe with support from EU partners and neighbors, but has no "hegemonic fantasies” on the continent. "We Germans will never again go it alone. That is a lasting lesson from our history."

In his wide-ranging speech, Merz also addressed recent tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and European countries. He said Europeans are committed to overcoming these tensions and strengthening NATO to meet the security challenges of the new era.

"In an era of great power rivalry, even the United States cannot go it alone," he said, stressing that NATO membership serves the interests of both Europeans and Americans. "So let's repair and revive transatlantic trust together. We, the Europeans, we are doing our part."