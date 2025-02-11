Kyiv and Moscow exchanged overnight airstrikes targeting energy infrastructure, with officials on both sides reporting Tuesday that the attacks ignited a fire at a Russian oil refinery and triggered new power restrictions in Ukraine.

The intensifying attacks come just ahead of a series of meetings between U.S. and Ukrainian officials focused on creating a roadmap to end Russia's nearly three-year invasion.

Naftogaz, the Ukrainian national gas company, confirmed one of its facilities in the eastern Poltava region had been damaged in the "massive" Russian attack overnight. It added that it was "taking all necessary measures to stabilize the gas supply situation in the Poltava region."

Local authorities in the region said that nine towns and villages were disconnected from gas supplies. Power cuts are frequent across Ukraine, the result of waves of Russian attacks targeting the country's power grid.

Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said authorities had implemented emergency power supply restrictions after an attack on gas facilities in Poltava.

"In order to minimize possible consequences for the energy system, the transmission system operator is urgently applying emergency power supply restrictions," he said.

The Ukrainian president's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said in response that "missiles from Russia are confirmation that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is only interested in war." Russian authorities separately said Ukraine had launched dozens of attack drones at western and southern regions of the country.

The governor in Saratov, a region hundreds of kilometers from Ukraine, said the attack had sparked an industrial site without specifying what kind of facility. Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defense systems had shot down or intercepted 40 drones, including 18 over Saratov.

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council's Countering Disinformation Center, said a "key" oil refinery had been struck in Saratov.

Kovalenko posted amateur footage showing a blaze and searchlights illuminating a night sky. He also said that the Engels military airbase in the Saratov region – a frequent target for Ukraine – was attacked again.

Moscow has pursued a months-long bombing campaign against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, claiming the attacks targeted facilities that aid Kyiv's military. Ukraine has carried out its attacks on Russian energy and military installations, and Moscow has accused it of using U.S.- and British-supplied missiles to strike deep inside Russian territory.

Both sides have been trying to secure the upper hand on the battlefield ahead of negotiations expected early in U.S. President Donald Trump's second term.