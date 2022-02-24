Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine claimed to have captured two towns in Luhansk, the RIA news agency reported Thursday.
They claimed that they captured the towns of Shchastia and Stanytsia Luhanska in Ukraine's region of Luhansk.
There was no immediate comment by authorities in Ukraine.
