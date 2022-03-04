Russia announced on Friday it had blocked Facebook inside the country amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, citing restrictions of access to Russian media on the platform, according to a regulator.

The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said there had been 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media by Facebook since October 2020, with access restricted to state-backed channels like RT and the RIA news agency.

Facebook had no immediate comment. The company this week said it had restricted access to RT and Sputnik across the European Union and was globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled outlets' Facebook pages and Instagram accounts, as well as posts containing links to those outlets on Facebook.