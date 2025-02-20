Russian forces have recaptured over 800 square kilometers (309 square miles) in the Kursk region, reclaiming about 64% of the territory Ukraine had seized since last year’s incursion, a senior Russian general claimed.

Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, head of the General Staff's main operational directorate, told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper Thursday that Russia was advancing in all directions and Ukraine had been pushed into a defensive stance since February 2024 amid a major Russian offensive that took back considerable territory.

Rudskoi said Russia now controlled 75% of Ukraine's Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and more than 99% of the Luhansk region. He said the four regions are now legally part of Russia and will never be returned to Ukraine.

"Last year was a turning point in achieving our goals. The Kyiv regime will no longer be able to change the situation on the battlefield significantly," Rudskoi said. "The enemy has largely lost the ability to produce the necessary weapons, equipment and ammunition. Mobilization is usually forced."

Rudskoi said the future of the conflict no longer depended on Ukraine but on whether or not the West would agree to craft a new European security architecture that took into account Russia's interests.

U.S. President Donald Trump has upended U.S. policy on the Ukraine war, denouncing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "dictator" on Wednesday and warning he had to move quickly to secure peace or risk losing his country, deepening a feud between the two leaders that has alarmed European officials.

Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 as part of what President Vladimir Putin calls a "special military operation," triggering the deadliest war in Europe since World War II and pitting Russian forces against Ukraine's Western-backed army.

Russia also controls Crimea which it annexed in 2014. Russia currently controls just under a fifth of Ukraine.