The Kremlin said Thursday that Ukraine would eventually be forced to negotiate with Russia, warning that Kyiv’s position would weaken with each passing day.

Moscow, whose forces are trying to take control of the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, has accused Ukrainian officials of refusing to engage in peace talks.

Kyiv says Moscow's terms to end the war are unacceptable and tantamount to asking it to surrender.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Thursday that Russia remained open to a political and diplomatic settlement and wanted peace.

But in the absence of such an opportunity, he said Russia would continue fighting in order to protect its own security for the benefit of future generations.

"... the Ukrainian side should know that sooner or later it will have to negotiate, but from a much worse position. The position of the Kyiv regime will deteriorate day by day," said Peskov.