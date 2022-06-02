Russian troops control about one-fifth of Ukraine, including the annexed Crimean Peninsula and territory in the east held by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.

Addressing Luxembourg's parliament via video link on Thursday, Zelenskyy said: "If we win this war, all Europeans will be able to continue enjoying their freedom.”

"Today, about 20% of our territory is under the control of the occupiers," he said, adding that "tens of thousands” of people have died in the first 99 days of the war.

"This is what it means, in fact, to characterize this war as full-scale,” Zelenskyy said. "And this is why we are calling the world for their support.”

Zelenskyy also said if Russia prevails in its war in Ukraine "then the dark times will come for everyone” in Europe.

Without mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin by name, he said: "You have to stop this individual from destroying European values. If we do not manage together to stop this man, then these are dark hours – dark hours that we have already experienced in the Second World War."

"I believe that Ukraine is already showing by its actions that it meets the European criteria," said Zelenskyy, calling for further European Union sanctions against Russia and the delivery of "more weapons, modern weapons."