Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday rejected claims that Russia has resumed nuclear tests, describing U.S. President Donald Trump’s statements on the issue as a “misunderstanding” and emphasizing that recent missile and drone trials did not involve nuclear detonations.

"What U.S. President Donald Trump said about allegedly resumed tests in Russia and China does not reflect reality if we're discussing nuclear weapon testing," he told a news conference in Moscow.

Lavrov underscored that Russia's recent trials involving the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater drone do not breach the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty since the systems are powered by nuclear energy but did not trigger nuclear detonations.

"Other forms of testing, including both 'subcritical' experiments lacking a chain nuclear reaction and delivery system tests, were never prohibited. We're working to clear up this matter," he added.

Regarding media claims concerning his alleged dispute with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Lavrov remarked, "There are many lies here."

The diplomat then voiced concerns regarding comments made by Robert Kadlec, a candidate for U.S. deputy defense secretary, highlighting his public statements suggesting possible deployment of nuclear arms to address regional disputes.

On the subject of resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Lavrov questioned former US special representative Kurt Volker's remark that Russia would reject any peace deal.

"It remains unclear what basis he used for making such assertions since it's our side actively pursuing a peaceful resolution," Lavrov stressed.

Lavrov criticized German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's ambition to restore that country as Europe's dominant military power, cautioning against historical parallels to Nazi aggression.

"Germany was already a military force when it conquered more than half of Europe, putting it 'under the gun' to attack the Soviet Union. When such Nazi relapses occur in the homeland of Nazism, this is alarming," he said.

Discussing Venezuelan-American tensions, Lavrov said Caracas had not requested military aid from Russia.

He confirmed the agreement on strategic partnership and cooperation between Russia and Venezuela envisions military interaction; however, as of now, the pact remained dormant due to incomplete legislative approval processes in Russia, he said.

In response to U.S.-led operations ostensibly targeting drug trafficking, Lavrov condemned the unilateral approach taken by Washington.

"The measures undertaken by the U.S., purportedly aimed at combating drug trafficking, entail indiscriminate destruction, bypassing legal proceedings or factual evidence presentation, portraying a nation acting outside international norms rather than adhering to them," he said.

Lavrov advised Washington to focus efforts closer to home, recommending intervention in Belgium instead of Nigeria and Venezuela, where significant quantities of illicit substances originate.

"There are already American and NATO forces stationed there. No need to pursue small boats manned by just three individuals," he suggested sarcastically.

As for Venezuela, U.S. policies toward the Latin American country would yield detrimental outcomes, he warned.

Responding to Lithuanian threats to halt transit from mainland Russia to the Kaliningrad exclave, Lavrov assured that Moscow possesses compelling arguments capable of calming European counterparts.

Addressing queries on the impending expiry of the Sino-Russian Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation set for July 16, 2026, Lavrov pledged that the milestone would receive appropriate attention.

"We will ensure continued progress and enhancement of our cooperation with our Chinese partners, leaving it to the respective authorities of our leaders to manage this process," he said.