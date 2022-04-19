Moscow has decided to expel 15 Dutch diplomats after the Netherlands told 18 Russian diplomats last month to leave, Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry said in separate statements that Russia was also expelling four Austrians and an unspecified number of Belgian diplomats in retaliatory moves.
European countries have kicked out more than 300 Russian Embassy staff since Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia has stepped up its response in the past week by expelling diplomats from the Czech Republic, Bulgaria and the European Union, as well as the Dutch, Belgians and Austrians.
