Ukrainian drone attacks killed at least five people and injured 29 in the Crimean Peninsula and Krasnodar region overnight Sunday, Russia said.

"Unfortunately, there have been civilian casualties as a result of the enemy drone attack on the Kerch Peninsula. Current information indicates four people have been killed and 28 injured," Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, wrote on Telegram.

Aksyonov also announced that fuel stations across the peninsula, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014, suspended sales to the public.

"Fuel will only be dispensed to state services that ensure the vital activities and security of the Republic of Crimea," he added.

Russia's southern Krasnodar region's operational headquarters reported one killed and one injured after a Ukrainian drone struck a ferry in the Kerch Strait, which separates Crimea from mainland Russia.

It also reported a fire at an oil terminal in Chushka and said ferry services across the Kerch Strait would be temporarily suspended.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 239 Ukrainian drones over eight regions, the Sea of Azov, the Black Sea and Crimea.

Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement it struck an oil terminal in Kerch, causing a fire, and described the facility as "one of the key facilities for transshipment and storage of fuel and lubricant materials in Crimea."

Claiming the Kerch facility "meets the needs" of Russian forces, the General Staff also said Ukrainian strikes caused a fire at Port Kavkaz in the Krasnodar region, calling it an "important logistics hub."

“Last night, our long-range sanctions targeted the occupiers’ military logistics, oil industry, and air defense. All of this is just a response to Russia’s brutal attacks against our people," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X.

Zelenskyy added that facilities on both sides of the Kerch Bridge were hit, including maritime logistics for oil transport in the Krasnodar region and an oil depot in Kerch.

Independent verification of claims is difficult due to the ongoing conflict.

Russian strikes kill 3 in E. Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russian attacks killed at least three people in eastern Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions Sunday, local authorities said.

“One person was killed and nine were wounded” in Russian strikes in three districts of Dnipropetrovsk, wrote Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the regional military administration, on Telegram.

The fatality was a 70-year-old woman in the Nikopol district, according to Ganzha.

Vitali Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava regional military administration, said a Russian strike Saturday evening killed two people and wounded 13, including six children.

Moscow and Kyiv have escalated mutual attacks in recent weeks, with U.S.-led talks to end the conflict that began in February 2022 remaining frozen.