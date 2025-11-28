Russia and Hungary hailed “very positive” talks between President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Moscow on Friday, signaling Budapest’s willingness to maintain high-level dialogue with the Kremlin despite ongoing tensions in Europe.

Speaking to Russian broadcaster VGTRK, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow respects Hungary's position on settling the conflict in Ukraine.

"I think it was a very positive conversation," he said.

Asked whether he expects Orban to brief U.S. President Donald Trump on the meeting's results, Lavrov replied, "I cannot guess what the plans of the head of a sovereign state are," but that Russia would not object if he did.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said after the meeting that Putin has confirmed that Russia will deliver contracted oil and gas volumes to Hungary on time via both the Druzhba and TurkStream pipelines.

He said the two sides also agreed to "significantly accelerate” construction of the Paks nuclear power plant, adding that all technical preparations are on schedule and that ground work is set to begin in February.

On Ukraine, Szijjarto reiterated that Orban stressed Hungary "stands on the side of peace,” adding that Putin reaffirmed that any future peace summit, if held, would take place in Budapest.

Szijjarto also underlined that Hungary is "a sovereign country with a sovereign foreign policy,” saying its decisions are based on national interests and that cooperation with Russia is built on "mutual respect and realities.”

Hungary is the EU member state closest to Russia, a stance which sometimes puts it at odds with other members of the bloc.