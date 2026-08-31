Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday accused Russia and Israel of spreading disinformation about Spain’s migration policy that helped trigger last month’s migrant surge into Ceuta, but said no evidence linked Morocco.

Over 72,000 migrants irregularly crossed ​from ⁠Morocco into the tiny Spanish territory between July 30 and 31 in an unprecedented surge at one of the EU's only two land borders with Africa, prompting alarm across the bloc. At least 100 people died in the attempt, according to Ceuta's local authorities.

Spanish opposition parties and some human rights groups have accused Rabat of deliberately allowing the mass crossing, an accusation Morocco has denied.

"When people talk and speculate about the participation of Moroccan authorities, I deny this outright," Sanchez told radio station SER.

Videos on Instagram, TikTok and other social media spread misleading claims that migrants ⁠reaching ⁠Ceuta by sea could remain in Spain, encouraging thousands to attempt the crossing, Spanish authorities have said.

Sanchez said research by the EU's diplomatic service EEAS had indicated that Russian and Israeli networks had been behind the spread of disinformation in conjunction with far-right networks.

He said it was clear that the two countries had used the crisis to criticize Madrid due to dissatisfaction with its position on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, but gave no further details on the ⁠evidence he had of their involvement.

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russia's Embassy in Spain and the EEAS did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Rising Ceuta tensions

Roughly 5,000 migrants, some ​seeking asylum, have remained in Ceuta since the border rush, triggering near-daily protests from locals ​against the Spanish government's handling of the crisis and sporadic attacks against a makeshift migrant camp at El Trampolin beach, according to police reports.

Police ⁠arrested three ‌Moroccan ‌citizens Sunday for lobbing bottles filled with corrosive liquids ⁠against an army patrol in Ceuta, news agency EFE ‌reported, citing police sources. No one was injured in the attack, the report added.

Sanchez also announced on ​Monday that the cabinet would deploy ⁠an additional 168 million euros ($195 million) in emergency funds to reactivate Ceuta's ⁠economy, a figure equivalent to 8% of the enclave's gross domestic product, on ⁠top of 180 million euros pledged ​last week for medium-term recovery efforts.