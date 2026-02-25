At least four people were killed and a child was injured in a series of Russian attacks on southern Ukraine, authorities said Wednesday.

Airstrikes on a village in the Zaporizhzhia region destroyed one residential building and damaged another, according to Ukraine’s civil protection service.

The attacks took place on Tuesday evening of the fourth anniversary of the start of the war.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion since Feb. 24, 2022, with support from Western allies.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that Kyiv's lead negotiator Rustem Umerov will meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday, ahead of a fresh round of talks with Russia expected in March.

"Tomorrow he will meet with American negotiators (Steve) Witkoff and (Jared) Kushner," Zelenskyy told a group of reporters, adding the meeting was part of "preparations for a trilateral meeting with Russia, which we believe will take place in early March."

Umerov's adviser added that the meeting on Thursday would be in Geneva.