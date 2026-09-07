Russia said Monday it would shut down Germany’s consulate in St. Petersburg in a reciprocal measure, underscoring the continued strain in relations between Moscow and Berlin.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the German consulate must stop operations by Sept. 18, following an earlier move by Moscow to close German cultural centers on its territory. Germany's Goethe-Institut cultural centers in Russia must also cease their activities, with seconded staff ordered to leave the country no later than Sept. 13, it said.

The ministry said the closure was in retaliation for Germany’s decision Wednesday to close both the Russian consulate in Bonn and the Russian House cultural center in the German capital, Berlin.

Germany blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport on Aug. 4, when an explosives-laden drone was found near a Ukrainian plane.

The airport is a major international freight hub used for providing support to Ukraine. The drone was later defused.

Moscow has denied involvement.