Russia launched a record number of long-range attack drones against Ukraine in April, according to an Agence France-Presse (AFP) analysis of data released by Kyiv’s air force.

The intensified strikes came as U.S.-mediated efforts to broker an end to the war stalled, with Moscow also increasing daytime drone attacks, a tactic Kyiv has condemned as an attempt to maximize civilian harm.

In total, Russia fired 6,583 long-range drones during the month, based on daily figures compiled by Ukraine’s air force.

That marked a 2% rise from March, which had also set a previous record.

According to the data, Ukraine said it shot down 88% of all incoming drones and missiles.

Kyiv has touted its defenses against drones as among the best in the world, developed over four years of near-nightly Russian barrages involving Iranian-made attack drones.

Ukrainian drone interceptors have also been used in the Gulf to down Iranian drones launched as part of the war in the Middle East.

Russia previously launched long-range drones against Ukraine almost exclusively in overnight attacks, but in recent weeks, daytime strikes have become more frequent in what analysts describe as an approach aimed at inflicting greater disruption.

“Russia’s new tactic of coupling a large nighttime strike with an equally large daytime strike will likely cause increased civilian harm,” the Institute for the Study of War said in April.

“Russia may aim for the daytime strike series to more heavily target civilians and civilian infrastructure, including public and open-space areas, especially as warmer weather arrives and more Ukrainians are likely to be outside,” the U.S.-based think tank added.

Pavlo Palisa, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, said the daytime attacks were a new attempt to “terrorize civilians” now that winter has ended.

Russia had previously targeted Ukraine’s power and heating grid over the winter, leaving millions without hot water or central heating in temperatures of minus 20 C.

“There is also an economic component here. Massive attacks in the middle of the working day significantly paralyze business,” Palisa said in an interview with Ukrainian media in early April.

Moscow denies targeting civilians and says its strikes are aimed at military targets and energy infrastructure linked to Ukraine’s military.

Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, including hundreds in drone and missile strikes on apartment buildings across the country.