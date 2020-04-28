The number of new coronavirus infections in Russia climbed to 6,411 Tuesday, a record daily rise, bringing its nationwide tally to 93,558, the country's coronavirus crisis response center said.

Thus, Russia surpassed Iran, where 91,472 cases of COVID-19 were registered.

The number of deaths rose by 72, also a daily record, taking the total number of fatalities to 867.

"Over the past 24 hours, 6,411 coronavirus cases were confirmed in 83 Russian regions, including 2,609 cases (40.7%) that were detected as without symptoms," the report said.

A cumulative total of 93,558 cases of coronavirus infections – an increase of 7.4% – were recorded in the country.

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection Nikolai Govorin told RT that only maintaining restrictions and a regime of self-isolation, including during the holidays in May, will help break the epidemiological chain and help to reduce the number of coronavirus infections.

“There is no other method. Unfortunately, we do not have any positive dynamics. People are tired, it is very difficult to be in isolated conditions. But we need to withstand a little more so that we can have guarantees that the dynamics will decrease,” he said.