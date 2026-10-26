Russia is ​reviewing different proposals to ensure the ⁠safe ⁠transport of grain across the ​Black Sea ​and is ⁠also in contact with Türkiye on the matter, Russian Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing Deputy Foreign Minister ⁠Alexander ⁠Alimov.

"We are in dialogue with all countries – and by that I mean Türkiye as well," the agency quoted Alimov as saying.

"And ⁠not just with Türkiye, we are ​discussing this issue with various ​countries," he also reportedly said, adding however, that so far, he did not see "‌any prospects for reviving ​the grain ⁠deal."

Türkiye, alongside the U.N. was credited with brokering the historic Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 22, 2022, in Istanbul to allow safe maritime passage for Ukrainian agricultural exports during the war with Russia.

However, Russia withdrew from the agreement in 2023, complaining that its own ⁠food ​and fertilizer exports faced ​serious obstacles.

Turkish officials have hinted earlier this year that Ankara was in contact with both Kyiv and Moscow regarding a plan for the safe passage of grain ​via the Black Sea.

Black Sea region has been recently a center of renewed tensions and attacks as part of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with attacks also weighing on critical trade supplies, including oil and grain exports.

Interfax separately reported on Monday that African nations have recently become major buyers of Russian grain, primarily wheat.