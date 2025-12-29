Russia’s foreign minister said on Monday that Ukraine attempted to strike President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region with drones, prompting Moscow to reconsider its position in ongoing negotiations.

Sergei Lavrov said that on Dec. 28-29, Ukraine had attacked the Russian president's state residence in the Novgorod region with 91 long-range drones ⁠which were all destroyed by Russian air defenses.

"Such reckless actions will not go unanswered," Lavrov said, adding that the attack amounted to "state terrorism."

He said that targets had already been selected for retaliatory strikes ‌by Russia's armed forces.

Lavrov noted that the attack took place during negotiations about a ​possible Ukrainian peace deal and that ‍while Russia would not leave the negotiations, Moscow's position will ‍be reviewed.

Ukrainian ​President ‍Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the ⁠accusation was a lie, ‍adding that Moscow was preparing the ground to strike government buildings in Kyiv.

It was not immediately clear if Putin ⁠was in ‌the residence at the time.