Russia believes the war in Ukraine is moving closer to a resolution, but it remains difficult to determine how soon a settlement could be reached, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Wednesday.

"I don’t know how close we’re getting, but things are heading in that direction,” Ushakov said, responding to a question by the Vesti news outlet about how close the over-four-year war in Ukraine is to reaching a conclusion.

Ushakov’s remarks come amid his commentary to reporters following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in the city of St. Petersburg earlier in the day.

In his remarks, the Russian presidential aide stated that Putin conveyed to Witkoff Moscow’s readiness "in principle” to resume trilateral Ukraine talks "around the 10th of November,” particularly on the issue of building a post-war "security system” for Moscow and Kyiv.

Moscow and Kyiv last held U.S.-mediated peace negotiations earlier this year, with three rounds of talks on Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5, and Feb. 17-18. The first two rounds were held in Abu Dhabi, while the third took place in Geneva.