Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has instructed the military to prioritize destroying Ukraine's long-range missile and artillery weapons, the Defense Ministry said Monday.

Kyiv says it has carried out a string of successful strikes on 30 Russian logistics and ammunition hubs, using several multiple launch rocket systems recently supplied by the West.

After failing to capture the capital Kyiv early in the invasion, Russian forces using a campaign of devastating bombing now control large swaths of Ukraine's south and east, where pro-Russian separatists already control territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had used more than 3,000 cruise missiles to date and it was "impossible to count" the number of artillery and other strikes so far.

Dozens of relatives and local residents on Sunday attended the funeral of 4-year-old Liza Dmytrieva, one of 24 people killed in a Russian missile strike in the city of Vinnytsia last week.

Western deliveries of long-range arms are beginning to help Ukraine on the battlefield, with Kyiv citing a string of successful strikes carried out on 30 Russian logistics and ammunitions hubs, using several multiple launch rocket systems recently supplied by the West.

The strikes are causing havoc with Russian supply lines and have significantly reduced Russia's offensive capability, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

Ukraine's southern Operational Command reported that in the Kherson region, it had destroyed two Russian Pantsir missile systems, three strategic communication systems, one radar station, two ammunition depots and 11 armored and military vehicles on Sunday.

Russia has ordered military units to intensify operations to prevent Ukrainian strikes on areas held by Russia, according to Ukraine which on the weekend reported shelling along the frontline in what it said was preparation for a fresh assault.

Overnight at least 10 explosions were reported in the southern city of Mykolaiv, but there was no information on casualties, while two people were killed and 10 wounded in Avdiivka and Novy Donbass, said Ukraine's general staff, citing local officials.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion on Feb. 24 calling it a "special military operation" to demilitarize its neighbor and rid it of dangerous nationalists.

Kyiv and the West say it was an imperialist land grab and attempt to reconquer a country that broke free of Moscow's rule with the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991.