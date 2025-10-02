Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that the world remains far from peace, a month and a half after the Russia-U.S. summit in Alaska.

Peskov said Europe was encouraging Ukraine to abandon negotiations in order to continue the war with Russia.

Less than two months since U.S. President Donald Trump met President Vladimir Putin at a summit in Alaska, peace looks even further away with Russian forces advancing in Ukraine, Russian drones allegedly flying in NATO airspace and now Washington talking about direct participation in striking deep into the world's biggest nuclear power.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden, Western European leaders and Ukraine cast the Ukraine war as an imperial-style land grab and have repeatedly vowed to defeat Russian forces.

Putin portrays the war as a watershed moment in Moscow's relations with the West, which he says humiliated Russia after the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union by enlarging NATO and encroaching on what he considers Moscow's sphere of influence, including Ukraine and Georgia