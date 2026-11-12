Russia and Ukraine traded overnight strikes Thursday as U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In Ukraine, Rivne Gov. Oleksandr Koval said on Telegram that overnight airstrikes targeted energy infrastructure and residential areas in his region.

"There are power outages in settlements across the Rivne and Sarny districts," Koval said, adding power was out in Kostopil and critical infrastructure facilities switched to generator power.

Koval added preliminary reports indicated no casualties from the attacks. The Ukrainian State Emergency Service said its personnel, with other services, completed work at the site.

Separately, the Kyiv City Military Administration announced evening air raid alerts, urging residents to seek the nearest shelter.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later said one person died and five others were injured after a drone struck a nine-story residential building in the city's Solomianskyi district.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed its air defenses shot down 94 of 123 drones launched by Russia overnight. It also claimed Russia launched an unspecified number of ballistic and anti-ship missiles but gave no details about their fate.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed it launched "massive” strikes on Ukraine's military-industrial and energy facilities, as well as an ammunition depot in Kyiv and the surrounding Kyiv region.

It also claimed Russian air defenses downed 71 Ukrainian drones over seven regions, including Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

In Russia, Rostov Gov. Yury Slyusar said an attack was repelled over the southern region's Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and Chertkovsky districts.

"No information has been received regarding casualties or damage on the ground. Details are being verified," Slyusar added. Omsk Gov. Vitaliy Khotsenko said one person was injured in overnight strikes.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, meanwhile, reported five drones were intercepted heading toward the Russian capital.

Ukraine has not yet commented on strikes in Russia. Independent verification of both Moscow's and Kyiv's claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.

The strikes came a day after two days of U.S.-mediated Russia-Ukraine peace talks concluded in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, resulting in a new prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kyiv with unconfirmed details.

Kushner told reporters after the Abu Dhabi negotiations that he and Witkoff would travel to Moscow Thursday for talks with Putin, where they would "finalize the numbers" for the prisoner swap and discuss Europe's possible inclusion in the talks, which Moscow has opposed.

He added they would then head to Ireland to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who arrived in Dublin Wednesday ahead of two meetings with European leaders scheduled Thursday and Friday.

The two U.S. envoys arrived in Moscow Thursday morning, where Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev greeted them at Vnukovo Airport.