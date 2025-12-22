Russia on Monday voiced “full support” for Venezuela as tensions escalated with the United States over a blockade of sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers in the Caribbean, a dispute set to be discussed at the United Nations Security Council this week.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the pledge followed a phone call between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil, during which the two condemned U.S. actions as destabilizing and a threat to international shipping.

“The Russian side reaffirmed its full support for and solidarity with the Venezuelan leadership and people in the current context,” the ministry said, warning that Washington’s moves in the Caribbean Sea could have serious regional consequences.

The call came ahead of a U.N. Security Council meeting requested by Caracas, with backing from Russia and China, to address what Venezuela describes as ongoing U.S. aggression. The dispute has intensified since U.S. forces seized two Venezuelan oil tankers and began pursuing a third, according to U.S. officials cited by AFP.

Since September, the United States has launched strikes on vessels it claims were involved in drug trafficking in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, allegations Caracas has rejected. More than 100 people have been killed in the operations, some identified by families and local authorities as fishermen.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Dec. 16 a blockade of what he described as “sanctioned oil vessels” traveling to and from Venezuela, accusing the government of President Nicolas Maduro of using oil revenues to fund criminal activity. Caracas has dismissed the claims and accused Washington of “international piracy” and pursuing regime change.

Moscow said Lavrov and Gil agreed to coordinate diplomatic efforts, particularly at the United Nations, to uphold state sovereignty and the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.

Venezuela has warned that the blockade could disrupt global energy supplies. In a letter read on state television and signed by Maduro, Caracas urged U.N. member states to take notice of what it called a threat to international trade and energy security.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week downplayed Russia’s support for Venezuela, saying Washington was not concerned about escalation with Moscow, which he said was already heavily engaged in the war in Ukraine.