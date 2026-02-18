Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday cautioned that Canada’s course toward escalating tensions with Moscow could result in what she described as “irreversible consequences.”

Answering a question at a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said Moscow would respond if Canada takes steps affecting Russian diplomatic property in the North American country.

"We are aware of calls from certain radical or radically minded political and public figures in Canada. They are proposing various measures to pressure us, including interfering with diplomatic property or Russian foreign institutions, even going so far as to completely close them," she said.

She added that there are people "who want to completely sever contacts" between Russia and Canada.

"Ottawa must understand that this path toward escalation will lead to further destructive scenarios and irreversible consequences in bilateral relations, which have already been considerably damaged by Canadian actions," Zakharova stressed.

She said Moscow would give "an adequate response," which may be "reciprocal, symmetrical, or asymmetrical," depending on Canada’s actions.

Since 2022, relations between Russia and Canada have faced their most serious crisis in history. Ottawa has consistently supported tightening sanctions, including the largest package in June 2025, which targeted the "shadow fleet" and Russia's energy and financial sectors.

Canada is also increasing its military presence in Latvia as part of strengthening NATO's eastern flank, while in the Arctic, the two countries have engaged in sharp rhetoric over sovereignty and militarization.

In 2025, an unprecedented incident occurred when Canada confiscated a Russian An-124 aircraft and handed it to Ukraine, an action Moscow called illegal and unacceptable.

Bill S-278, "An Act to amend the Special Economic Measures Act," is under consideration in the Canadian Senate. The bill would allow the government to confiscate property belonging to a foreign state that has already been frozen.