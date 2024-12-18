Dutch, Finnish and Swedish jets intercepted Russian aircraft carrying supersonic missiles over the Baltic Sea, the Dutch Defense Minister said Wednesday.

Minister Ruben Brekelmans made the announcement on X.

No further details were provided on the engagement or the aircraft's intentions. Since December, Dutch F-35s have been patrolling NATO's eastern border.

Security in the Baltic nations of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, all of which border Russia, has been under increased scrutiny since February 2022, when Russia launched a war on its neighbor Ukraine.