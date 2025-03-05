Russian airstrikes on energy facilities in Ukraine's Odesa region overnight cut power to the Black Sea territory and left at least one person dead, officials said Wednesday.

Moscow has stepped up drone and missile attacks on Ukraine even as rhetoric builds in Washington and Moscow on potential talks to halt fighting.

Regional authorities announced that "critical infrastructure has been damaged and part of the city has been left without electricity, water and heat."

Emergency services described the damage as "large-scale" and released images showing firefighters battling blazes.

The governor said a 77-year-old man was killed by shrapnel in the village outside Odesa city.

Separately, the governor of the neighbouring region of Kherson said a 55-year-old was killed in Kherson city.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow on the attacks.

The Ukrainian airforce said Russia had launched four missiles and 181 drones, including the Iranian-designed Shahed attack unmanned aerial vehicles, adding Kyiv had shot down 115 of the Russian drones.